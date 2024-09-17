Agatha All Along has received positive first reviews, and been called Marvel’s “gayest project to date”.

The WandaVision spin-off stars Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness, alongside Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza and Sasheer Zamata.

Responding to the “gayest project” label, creator Jac Schaeffer told Variety: “I will take that and I will love that and I will tuck that under my pillow at night. This show is about love, found family and theatricality, and [about] the good, fabulous, well-styled kind of nastiness.”

Plaza, who plays Rio Vidal, simply joked: “It better be, ’cause that’s what I signed up for.”

#AgathaAllAlong showrunner Jac Schaeffer reacts to the series being called "the gayest Marvel project to date." https://t.co/fovgx9Ba68 pic.twitter.com/c4lBhAMG6g — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

Aubrey Plaza reacts to #AgathaAllAlong being called the "gayest Marvel project yet": "It better be, cause that's what I signed up for." https://t.co/fovgx9Ba68 pic.twitter.com/fBnVPYPl1R — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

Locke has previously said his character, Teen, is gay, and proves that Marvel isn’t just for straight men.

What are the Agatha All Along reviews saying?

Daniel Baptista wrote for The Movie Podcast that Hahn is: “Iconic as ever and delivers a deliciously devious and spellbinding performance,” while “Joe Locke is a scene stealer.”

#AgathaAllAlong is the PERFECT show for the spooky season and filled with BIG WITCH ENERGY. Kathryn Hahn is iconic as ever and delivers a deliciously devious and spellbinding performance. Joe Locke is a scene stealer. This is the most fun you’ll have feasting on a show this year. pic.twitter.com/jieZUrWWIU — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 17, 2024

BamSmackPow’s Michael Patterson called the show: “Absolutely batsh*t crazy in all the right kinds of ways,” as well as: “vivid, outlandish and brilliant.”

Agatha All Along is absolutely batsh*t crazy in all the right kinds of ways.



Kathryn Hahn is a force, camping it up as Agatha Harkness like we all knew she would. The rest of the cast is also divine, and Joe Locke is a gem.



Vivid, outlandish and brilliant. #AgathaAllAlong🔮 pic.twitter.com/UZFwaD1AXO — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Cody Schultz told FanSided readers: “Marvel has outdone themselves. It’s an absolutely bewitching follow-up to WandaVision with lots of fun Easter eggs along the way… Kathryn Hahn’s performance is perfection, Joe Locke is iconic and the full ensemble is spectacular.”

Joseph Deckelmeier, from ScreenRant, wrote on X/Twitter: “This series is insanely fun and engaging. It’s got that same captivating vibe as WandaVision. Absolutely love the ensemble cast portraying the coven. Kathryn Hahn is brilliant and Aubrey Plaza is outstanding.”

Agatha All Along is due to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (18 September).

