Global All Stars’ Pythia calls out Drag Race for not airing ‘special’ moment

Global All Stars competitor Pythia has called out the editors of the RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off after a ‘touching’ critique from Mama Ru following the Snatch Game didn’t make the final edit

In the latest episode of Global All Stars, Pythia, who originally appeared on the second season of Canada’s Drag Race, murdered the Snatch Game of Love as a last minute character swap to Zeus and her ‘Eat Me’ runway look as a c*nty spanakopita, both of which paid tribute to her Greek heritage.

While many fans thought she was due to snatch the win, it went to Drag Race UK‘s Kitty Scott-Claus – and taking to X, Pythia has had some stern words for the editors of Global All Stars, after they cut a “touching” critique from Ru from airing.

“Ru gave me the most deep, philosophical and touching critique I have ever heard, it was such a special moment between us that gagged me AND THEY DIDN’T AIR IT,” Pythia wrote, adding, “Even though Tessa comments on it in the untucked lounge without them showing it.”

“Editors I need a word!” she joked.

As per Pythia’s tweet, Drag Race Germany‘s Tessa Testicle referenced the moment in Untucked.

“I think Pythia got the best critique that anyone’s ever gotten on this season before, so far.” And though Ru and Michelle certainly gave her her flowers on the Main Stage, it seems that the cut critique was even stronger.

As fans have pointed out, if the comment had made it to air, the win going to Kitty over Pythia “might not have made as much sense.”

“I would’ve loved to see you have your moment and it feels like such robbery to the fans that it didn’t air!” another wrote.

Pythia won the ball challenge earlier in the season.

Global All Stars has had a fairly rocky reception, with one international winner (Alvilda) calling out Ru’s critiques to Drag Race Belgique’s Athena Likis, and another (Elecktra Bionic) slamming the show’s edit.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally, as well as MTV and Paramount+ in the US and Latin America.

Episode one is available to stream on YouTube.

