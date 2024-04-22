Sabrina Carpenter seemed to hard-launch her relationship with Barry Keoghan at Coachella, after singing an X-rated Saltburn lyric during her “Nonsense” outro.

Relationship rumours have been swirling for the pair after the actor was spotted in the crowd at The Eras Tour Singapore watching her opening performance, as well as a series of reported outings together in Los Angeles in recent months.

During her second set at the California-based festival on 19 April, the singer took the opportunity to shout out to her alleged boyfriend in the final three lines of her popular single from the Emails I Can’t Send album. The song often sees the star performing bespoke, location-specific lyrics for every show she performs. Of course, she never shies away from throwing in a sexual innuendo, or two.

In a clip of her second-weekend performance which went viral on TikTok, Carpenter sang: “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline.”

Of course, the “bath water” line was in reference to Keoghan’s infamous scene in the queer-coded thriller in which his character Oliver watches his classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi) masturbating in the bathtub. Once Felix leaves the bathroom, Oliver slurps up his bath water, including the drain.

The scene became so famous that it quickly spilt into popular culture. In light of the film, a bathwater candle was born, as well as a Lush bath bomb which was inspired by the cult scene.

You may like to watch

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship timeline:

Keoghan already appeared to soft-launch his relationship with Carpenter back in March, after being spotted at the Oscars after-party wearing a friendship bracelet which read, “Sabrina”.

On 10 March at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Saltburn star was spotted crossing his hands on the red carpet, where his alleged “Sabrina” bracelet was paired next to his impressive silver watch. The pair were also captured taking a selfie together on the red carpet.

Keoghan and Carpenter were spotted together at the Oscars after-party. (Getty)

The singer-songwriter has been supporting Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour, with the performers finishing up a seven-show run in Australia before they headed to Southeast Asia.

Keoghan was spotted in the crowd on 3 March as the “Feather” singer took to the stage at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

In a viral moment, the actor watched on as Carpenter sang the outro of “Nonsense”. Carpenter referenced the famous indoor waterfall in Singapore’s Jewel Changi shopping centre during the three-line outro. She sang: “He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/Singapore I hope you like my song-y.”

Barry Keoghan’s reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’ outro in Singapore pic.twitter.com/4fWK2yAbmR — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 3, 2024

To this, Keoghan was caught smiling and raising his hands up to applaud his rumoured girlfriend. The star was also spotted at Swift’s opening show in the city on 2 March where Carpenter also played, as per a picture which did the rounds on X.

PinkNews contacted a representative of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan for comment at the time.

The same month, the “because i liked a boy” hitmaker shared a post about joining Swift during her acoustic set in Sydney after extreme weather meant Carpenter couldn’t perform her opening show. Keoghan “liked” the post and commented with a queen emoji. Because, of course she is.

On 9 February, the pair were seen going out for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles, USA, and were later seen on their way to Hotel Bel-Air, as per PEOPLE. The morning after, they shared a kiss as Keoghan dropped her off at her home.

In the days following, they were spotted at dinner yet again at Delilah in West Hollywood, according to the outlet.