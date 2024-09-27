Billy Joel announces 2025 US stadium tour dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting

Billy Joel has announced a string of stadium tour dates across North America – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary singer will headline stadium venues between January and May in 2025.

Plus, he’ll be joined by special guests Stevie Nicks and Sting as support acts for the shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

The newly announced shows include Indianapolis, which takes place on 8 February, with dates in Detroit, Syracuse, Charlotte and finishing up in Salt Lake City on 23 May.

He will be joined by Stevie Nicks during the Detroit show, while Sting will join him in in Indianapolis, Syracuse, Charlotte and Salt Lake City between February and May.

The previously announced shows take place at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live on 17 January and in Uncasville on 22 February.

Fans can expect to hear classics from his back catalogue including “Piano Man”, “Uptown Girl”, “Only the Good Die Young”, “New York State of Mind” and many more.

You can find out everything you need to know about Billy Joel tickets for his upcoming 2025 tour below.

How do I get Billy Joel tickets?

The general sale will take place from 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 2 October and can be accessed using the code ‘SETLIST’.

Tickets for his previously announced shows in Hollywood an Uncasville are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.