Bruce Springsteen ticket prices revealed for his 2025 UK tour dates

Bruce Springsteen ticket prices have been revealed for his upcoming UK tour dates.

The legendary singer will headline a string of shows alongside The E Street Band as part of his ongoing world tour.

He will headline Manchester’s Co-op Live on 17 and 20 May and then Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on 4 June.

Other dates that will be part of the 2025 summer tour include in Lille, Berlin, Frankfurt and Gelsenkirchen.

Fans can expect to hear material from his back catalogue including “Born to Run”, “Dancing in the Dark” an “Thunder Road” to name a few.

The 2025 European tour follows up sold-out shows in Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin and London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen ticket prices below.

What are the Bruce Springsteen ticket prices?

These are the ticket prices for the singer’s show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool:

Seated tickets – £81.20 / £86.90 / £103.70 / £109.30 / £120.10 / £152.75 / £169

Front pitch standing – £169

Rear pitch standing – £130.90

These are the ticket prices for his shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live, which is fully seated:

Seated tickets – £87.50 / £109.35 / £115.50 / £149.50 / £177.50 / £188.95 / £227.50

When do tickets go on sale?

In the UK they’ll go on general sale at 10am on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

An O2 Priority sale is currently taking place for customers with O2 or Virgin. To access it head to the O2 mobile app or priority.o2.co.uk and choose your preferred date to secure tickets.

These are the singer’s scheduled European tour dates for 2025: