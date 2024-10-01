Bruce Springsteen announces 2025 UK and European tour dates

Bruce Springsteen has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will be joined by The E Street Band for a string of shows next summer across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.de / ticketmaster.fr.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

He will headline two nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on 17 and 20 May and then perform at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on 4 June.

While newly confirmed shows in Lille, Berlin, Frankfurt and Gelsenkirchen will also be part of the tour.

It follows up his 2024 headline tour, which included shows in Cardiff, Belfast, Dublin and London’s Wembley Stadium.

He’s also confirmed rescheduled dates for Marseille (31 May), Prague (15 June) and Milan (30 June and 3 July), which were originally meant to take place in summer 2024.

Fans can expect to hear material from his back catalogue including “Born to Run”, “Dancing in the Dark” an “Thunder Road” to name a few.

He’s also known for his famously long shows, often playing to fans for more than three hours each night.

Ahead of Bruce Springsteen tickets going on sale for his 2025 UK tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Bruce Springsteen tickets go on sale for his tour?

In the UK they’ll go on general sale at 10am on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that presale information will be announced early next week. Fans can keep an eye out on Ticketmaster and the official websites for the Co-op Live and Anfield Stadium.

Tickets for his shows in Germany go on sale from 10am CEST on 9 October via ticketmaster.de.

Tickets for his sow in Lille will go on general sale from 10am CEST on 7 October via ticketmaster.fr.