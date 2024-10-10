RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tempest DuJour has shared a graphic photo of her having to get her “bottom lip reattached” after she suffered a harrowing accident at her home.

(Warning: this story contains graphic details and images of injury)

The Drag Race US season seven competitor, who was unfortunately eliminated from the competition in the first episode, had to cancel an event on Sunday (6 October) after she fainted when getting out of bed during the night.

“About 3am Sunday morning I got out of bed and fainted, hitting the corner of my dresser,” she wrote in a post on Instagram, which came with a “sensitive content” warning.

She continued: “5 hours later I was stitched up, bottom lip reattached. Ugh.”

Tempest shared two graphic images of her injuries, including one which appears to show her bottom lip completely separated.

The injury extended to her face, with part of her cheek and forehead also appearing cut.

The second image shows the drag queen with her lip and cheek stitched up, plus stitches across gashes on her forehead.

She was inundated with a stream of comments from Drag Race legends and fans of the show, with judge Michelle Visage writing: “OMG BABY ARE YOU OKAY?”

“Sending you love. Oh lord,” added All Stars 8 queen Mrs Kasha Davis, as Drag Race Down Under season one winner Kita Mean wrote: “Sending you nothing but love Tempest. Now and always. Get well soon.”

“Omg sending so much love and healing energy your way,” commented All Stars 5 star, India Ferrah.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tempest DuJour. (Getty)

In a follow up post, Tempest DuJour thanked her fans for their support.

“On my way to healing and some super butch scars. Thanks to EVERYONE who reached out with such kindness and concern, I was truly moved and felt the love,” she wrote on Instagram.

In July, fellow Drag Race stars Morphine Love Dion and Kaos, from US season 16 and Canada’s Drag Race season three respectively, were injured during a fatal car crash after RuPaul’s DragCon LA.

A month later, Drag Race UK season five star Vicki Vivacious was left hospitalised after a “serious crash”.

In 2022, Drag Race fans were shocked to see Tempest DuJour crop up during an episode of British soap, EastEnders.

