A new clip showing dancer and singer JoJo Siwa getting accused of fraud as part of a prank has gone viral, with some viewers shocked at how easily she believed it was real.

In a clip from the latest episode of web series Punk You, a re-brand of MTV’s Punk’d from producer Sophie Watts and entrepreneur Joe White, Siwa was tricked by the show into thinking her identity had been stolen.

The episode saw JoJo Siwa’s driver, with Siwa in the back, pulled over by an SUV that appeared to be from the FBI.

As the car pulls to a stop, Siwa says: “Getting pulled over by the secret agents? This is a new one.”

As the situation unfolds, Siwa calls her mum to fill her in – but Siwa doesn’t know that Jessalynn Siwa is also in on the elaborate prank – saying: “I got pulled over by the FBI. They brought us up to the rooftop of a parking structure, and apparently somebody is stealing my identity.”

“I’m shooken, because like what the f*** is happening right now?”

The episode also shows Siwa sitting down with what looks to be a female FBI agent (but is actually an actor) telling her that someone named JoJo Siwa is committing wire fraud, bank fraud, and credit card fraud.

They also tell her that it’s either that someone has stolen her identity and she is the real Jojo Siwa – which of course we know she is – or she is the perpetrator committing these crimes using the identity of another person.

After telling her daughter that she would be coming to her location to help, Siwa’s mother Jessalyn is shown behind the scenes telling the show’s creators and producers that she knows her daughter is actually worried because her code word is “Beyoncé” and Siwa texted that word to Jessalyn sometime during the traffic stop.

Siwa is not the only celebrity to be successfully duped by Punk You, with previous ‘victims’ including Sexyy Red, NLE Choppa, Jynxzi, and DDG.

The lesbian pop icon was also in the news recently when she revealed her bedroom preferences with her new girlfriend and confirmed whether she’s a ‘top or bottom’. Before that, a racy photoshoot with Ladygunn magazine also made headlines due to her unusual outfit, which left fans divided.

One image showed Siwa in a gold diamanté-studded body plate and matching jockstrap with phallic detail, and a pair of gold boots. One person took to social media to say: “Everything I learn about Jojo Siwa has been against my will,” while another felt that while they understood she was “trying to shake the teen-bopper image” this shoot had gone “just too far”.

All episodes of Punk You are available to watch on their YouTube Channel, with this latest episode featuring Siwa premiering on Saturday October 19.