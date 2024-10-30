A new tour featuring former Eurovision Song Contest stars is coming to London next month, and we’re feeling ‘Euphoria’.

It’s the first ever international Eurovision tour, and it’s arriving at London’s HERE at Outernet venue on 7 November – just one week’s time.

The “unmissable” show will see “fan favourite” Eurovision stars from across the contest’s history – from Ireland’s 1992 winner Linda Martin to Malta’s 2021 entrant, Destiny – deliver “unforgettable performances”.

On the line-up alongside Martin and Destiny is 2013’s winner for Denmark, Emmelie de Forest, 2016’s runner-up for Australia Dami Im, Moldova’s two-time entrant Sunstroke Project, and the UK’s own 2000 entrant, Nicki French.

San Marino’s 2021 star Senhit will host the event, which promises all the “vibrant costumes, glitz and glamour, and pure spectacle” that Eurovision fans have come to expect from anything remotely related to the contest.

Netherland’s Esther Hart, Italy’s Jalisse and Spain’s Rosa López will also perform, among other Eurovision icons.

The UK’s Nicki French is performing at the Eurovision world tour. (Supplied)

In addition to performances, fans can expect plenty of sing-a-long moments, plus a “fan zone” chock full of iconic Eurovision memorabilia – including the famed glass trophy.

While the tour lands in London next week, it also has stops in European cities including Warsaw and Amsterdam, and over in Australia, in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Speaking about her role as host for the event, Senhit said: “I’m thrilled to bring the Eurovision magic to fans across the world.

“This tour is all about celebrating music, joy, and togetherness, and I can’t wait to share my new album and unforgettable Eurovision moments with everyone in London.”

San Marino’s 2021 entrant Senhit is hosting the Eurovision world tour. (Supplied)

Fans still keen to get a Eurovision fix post world tour can also grab tickets to see two-time winner and “Euphoria” hitmaker Loreen, as she’s just been announced as a performer for queer pop festival Mighty Hoopla next year.

Meanwhile, this year’s UK entrant Olly Alexander has just dropped “Cupid’s Bow”, his first track since his Eurovision song, “Dizzy”.

Tickets for the Eurovision world tour are available now.

