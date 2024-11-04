Hugh Jackman ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show.

Hugh Jackman ticket prices have been confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show – and this is everything you need to know.

The actor and singer will headline the festival as part of his From London with Love show on 6 July.

Fans can expect to hear songs from The Greatest Showman soundtrack as well as Broadway and Hollywood musical numbers.

This includes the likes of “This Is Me”, “The Greatest Show” and “A Million Dreams” from the hit musical and “Singin’ in the Rain”, “I Still Call Australia Home” and more.

It’s been confirmed that he’ll be joined by “special guests and full supporting lineup”, which will be announced by the festival soon.

The show will mark his biggest ever headline performance in the UK, following up his 2019 arena tour.

Ahead of Hugh Jackman tickets going on sale for his BST Hyde Park show, you can find out how much they’ll cost below.

What are the Hugh Jackman ticket prices for his BST Hyde Park show?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following for his headline show:

General Admission – £91.25-£101.95

Primary Entry – £112.65-£133.75

Gold Circle – £198.75-£220.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £275.75-£325.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £275.75-£325.75

VIP Terrace – £275.75-£325.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £400.76-£450.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace – Launch – £400.76-£450.75

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday, 6 November via Ticketmaster.

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2025 lineup?

This is the lineup so far, with more headliners and support acts to be announced in the coming months: