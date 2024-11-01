Hugh Jackman announces BST Hyde Park show for 2025

BST Hyde Park has announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman as their latest headliner – and this is how to get tickets.

The actor and singer will perform at the London festival on 6 July in a UK exclusive.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 6 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Billed as the From London with Love show, Jackman will perform alongside a host of special guests and support acts at Hyde Park.

It follows up his first ever headline concert tour, The Man. The Music. The Show.

The tour took place across 2019 and stopped off in Europe, North America and Australia, with multiple dates added due to a demand for tickets.

It saw Jackman perform songs from The Greatest Showman soundtrack as well as Broadway and Hollywood musical numbers.

The setlist included the likes of “The Greatest Show”, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, “Gaston” and “Singin’ in the Rain”.

He joins previously announced BST Hyde Park headliners Zach Bryan and Jeff Lynne’s ELO, with the latter playing their final ever show at the festival.

Ahead of Hugh Jackman tickets going on sale for his headline London show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Hugh Jackman tickets go on sale for his BST Hyde Park show?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday, 6 November via Ticketmaster.

An American Express UK presale takes place from 2:30pm on Friday, 1 November. This is available for cardmembers and can be accessed at axs.com. To get tickets you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

Fans can sign up to an artist presale here. You’ll need to register by 9:59pm on 3 November to access tickets from 10am on Monday, 4 November.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 2pm GMT on Monday, 4 November. This is available to those signed up to the BST Hyde Park mailing list.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Hugh Jackman at BST Hyde Park are priced at the following:

General Admission – £91.25-£101.95

Primary Entry – £112.65-£133.75

Gold Circle – £198.75-£220.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £275.75-£325.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £275.75-£325.75

VIP Terrace – £275.75-£325.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £400.76-£450.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace – Launch – £400.76-£450.75

What’s the lineup?