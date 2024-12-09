A video of two men kissing in a bar shared by a homophobe attempting to goad users into ridiculing the pair has backfired spectacularly, and made people horny instead.

Originally shared by X/Twitter user “Unc” McGobble (@JMcGobble69), the video features the men in a six-second video that has now been seen 19.2 million times, according to X’s impressions metric.

“Think I’m gonna go home…” the poster, whose Instagram bio denotes that he’s from Tennessee, wrote on Sunday (8 December). He added the hashtag, “#halfbarrel”, which presumably refers to the Half Barrel bar, in Knoxville, where the video was filmed.

U took "take a pic it'll last longer" to the next level. U Freaky for recording this fr — Kai (@kaiisyourking) December 9, 2024

I want what they have — 🎄 (@JUSTMlGH) December 8, 2024

However, the responses he got might not have been what he was expecting.

“I can’t decide if two blokes necking off in a pub is more gay than witnessing it and having the urge to video it,” one person replied.

Another said: “Unc most certainly went home to have a massive w*nk,” while someone else wrote: “What they’re doing is still less gay than the fact that you watched them and filmed it.”

Other responses included: “That’s hot as f*ck, tho,” and, “If I was [him] I would have started rubbing my sh*t crazy style.”

One other person joked: “Where’s this pub? Like the exact address? So I can avoid it of course.”

this made me touch myself omg they are so cute — MinatheRuined 🇵🇸 (@adelianator) December 8, 2024

This makes me uncontrollably wet — Cammy (@spicelesscammy) December 8, 2024

The situation was summed up by one more user who claimed: “Tried to be homophobic and ended up making a bunch of queers horny, I love this generation.”

The story reminds us at PinkNews of the time a bigot accidentally thirsted over a gay porn star’s bum.

