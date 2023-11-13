Bobby Berk announces Queer Eye departure

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has announced he is leaving the hit Netflix show after its eighth season.

The design expert has been a member of the Fab Five, alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, since the reality show premiered back in 2018.

In a lengthy thread on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Berk described his decision to leave as one made with a “heavy heart”.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon,” he wrote.

In the thread, he also thanked fans for the “surreal” love they have given him and for having “embraced me and accepted me for who I am”.

Berk continued: “Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better.

“I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

Berk signed off the thread with four photographs of his work on the show alongside his co-stars.

In response to Berk’s Instagram post sharing his announcement, his co-stars left comments filled with heart emojis and loving sentiments.

“We are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I’m about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? 😢😍 I love you!,” Brown wrote.

Drag artist Shea Couleé also responded: “Omg Bobby!!!!! We love you so much! You truly have been such an amazing life changer for so many people on the show, and you have created some truly impactful makeovers on peoples homes 💖”