RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and Drag Race Down Under host Michelle Visage has teased a potential new career move in 2025 – but don’t fear, she’ll still be on screen.

Visage has been RuPaul’s right-hand woman since the third season of global drag behemoth Drag Race in 2011 – but the mutli-hyphenate has had plenty of other projects outside of the Werk Room.

Two of the most recent of these have been a role in BBC sitcom Smoggie Queens and a producing credit for Scissorhandz: A Musical Reinvented; a queer reimagining of Tim Burton’s 1990 cult classic Edward Scissorhands.

Speaking to The Standard, Visage has teased that she’s planning a slight switch in gears after producing the stage show, which entails more scripted acting.

“2025 is the year that I really want to focus on scripted work,” she said, “and letting people see me in another light like they’ve gotten to do in Smoggie Queens which is all out now on BBC iPlayer and of course you can watch it on BBC Three.”

Speaking about Scissorhandz, Michelle Visage added: “It’s so, so exciting. It is such a wonderful piece of art. I can’t wait for people to see it.

“Listen, everybody loves Edward Scissorhands, that movie was a smash hit for a reason. I think it taps into emotions, I think it speaks to every misfit in the world and it holds a special place, but it’s rather sad.

“You spend the whole movie really sad and even at the ending, so the beautiful thing about the reimagining of Scissorhands the musical is its got a positive uplifting ending while still going though the emotions that you have.”

The show is due to open at London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 23 January, it will run until 29 March. The show, which is co-produced by Visage and NSYNC’s Lance Bass, has yet to announce its cast.

Of course, it doesn’t look like Mother Michelle will be stepping away from Drag Race any time soon. A recent trailer for season 17 of the flagship franchise teased her part in the upcoming season’s splashy twist – and she’s one week away from crowning the fourth Down Under superstar in her first season as host.

She told the Standard: “[Drag Race] has a strong hold on my heart because getting to see these kids reach their potential right in front of your face is as queer artists that normally wouldn’t have been given a platform is a gift in itself.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will premiere on WOW Presents Plus and MTV on 3 January, 2025.