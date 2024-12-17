RuPaul’s Drag Race star Megami has given fans an update on her health after she was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery.

The Brooklyn-based drag queen appeared on season 16 of the flagship franchise this year, winning one challenge before being eliminated in 10th place, before making the top two in the reunion lip-sync smack-down.

In an update posted on her X/Twitter profile on Saturday (14 December), Megami revealed that she had been in hospital for three days after requiring emergency surgery.

“Haven’t been able to answer a lot of texts or emails or post the past few days cause after my scheduled surgery Monday (9 December), I ended up in the emergency room Friday morning and had to be treated and undergo another immediate emergency surgery,” the star wrote in an Instagram Story.

“It’s been a very long, stressful painful 24 hours for me.”

Although Megami gave no details of the surgery, she added: “I will have a video post about it all coming very soon and what that means for my remaining gigs and streams for the rest of the month.

“I appreciate the love and concern from friends who’ve all been reaching out and wishing me well. Sorry I haven’t been able to talk to you individually.”

On Monday (16 December), Megami shared another “lil update” on X. “Still at the hospital, gals. Four [days] out [of] the past seven. Making it five tomorrow. What can I say, I’m an overachiever.”

In a separate post, she added that “due to… current treatment and recovery still being in progress,” she had had to drop out of several gigs, including live filming of Very Delta with Delta Work.

Lil update for the twitter side!

STILL at the hospital gals. 4 day out the past 7! Making it 5 tomorrow!

What can I say. I’m an overachiever! pic.twitter.com/V70d71HlkW — Megami thee Stallion™️ (@MegamiNYC) December 16, 2024

Fans have responded to the latest news, with one writing: “Omg diva, I’m praying for your recovery. Sending lots of love and good vibes.”

Another said: “Megami, hope [you’re] OK. Rest is extremely important and I know you are attending DragCon UK. They better up your flights to first class, sis.”

Megami is not the only season 16 queen to have needed medical attention recently: Morphine Love Dion was hospitalised following a car crash after DragCon LA earlier this year. She made a full recovery.

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on WOW Presents Plus and MTV from 3 January.



