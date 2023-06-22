RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Adore Delano has revealed that Kylie Sonique Love – the winner of All Stars 6 – helped her to prepare for her season six Drag Race debut.

For most die-hard fans of the TV drag spectacle RuPaul’s Drag Race, Adore Delano is a name synonymous with the golden age of the show, when Sharon Needles, Jinkx Monsoon, Bianca Del Rio and Violet Chachki snatched their respective crowns and began their journey to drag superstardom.

Originally placed as a runner-up to current Pit Stop host Bianca Del Rio on season six in 2014, Delano returned to the second season of All Stars in 2016 before sensationally becoming the first contestant to voluntarily bow out of Drag Race, à la Heidi N Closet in All Stars 8.

Drag’s punk-rock princess and Libra-in-chief has now revealed that she was originally supposed to compete on the fifth season of Drag Race – and that wardrobe assistance for her subsequent season six renaissance came from a future All Stars winner herself.

“I was supposed to get on season five of Drag Race, but I had no clothes”, Delano told Very Delta host and fellow Drag Race alum Delta Work on a recent episode the podcast, titled Do You Adore Cilantro Like Me?

“[The producers] said: ‘You need to cook up for a bit, and get your wardrobe up’, and season six, I still had no clothes.”

Enter Delano’s guardian angel in the form of Kylie Sonique Love, who originally placed ninth on the second season of Drag Race, before snatching the All Stars 6 crown.

“Sonique showed up to my place with three trash bags of drag, and said: ‘Do it’,” Delano continued.

It’s clear that those ‘trash bags’ belonging to Sonique were full of fabulous drag. Despite missing out on the crown on season six and All Stars 2, Delano’s appearances on Drag Race firmly cemented her status as a fan favourite, with fans clamouring for the performer’s return ever since.

Delano recently addressed rumours that she was cast on All Stars 6, revealing that she didn’t partake in the season because she wasn’t allowed to do her ‘talent show’ performance, which would have involved spitting fire and breaking glass bottles.

Despite this, Delano could join the ranks of Ginger Minj, Latrice Royale and Jimbo – a very select amount of competitors to try for the Drag Race crown three times.

