RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars icon Trinity K Bonet has joyfully come out publicly as transgender.

Trinity, who first appeared on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014 before returning for All Stars 6 in 2021, posted several hints to social media that implied she was now going by Trinity, even when not performing, including a selfie on X accompanied by the trans flag emoji (15 Dec).

The Drag Race fan favourite also posted an infographic to her Instagram Story detailing the characteristics of the ‘Aquarius Woman’ (14 Dec) and another Instagram Story the following day with the Snapchat username ‘Trinity Jones’.

In a statement to Out Magazine, Trinity confirmed, “Yeah, I did come out [as trans]. Lol but I’m not trying to do interviews and make a big deal about it. I’ve always been Trinity. I’m just keeping wig on. Lol.”

Ms. Trinity K Bonet first placed sixth on RuPaul’s Drag Race season six in 2014, as part of an iconic cast featuring Adore Delano, Courtney Act and Bianca Del Rio.

She later was robbed of a top four spot placed fifth on All Stars 6 after making the top four and then being swapped out for Eureka after the latter returned to the competition.

Trinity is not the only Drag Race queen to have come out as trans after a stint in the Werk Room; All Stars 2 legend Detox recently came out publicly.

Amethyst, Kitty Space (Drag Race France), Madame LaQueer, Jinkx Monsoon and Adore Delano have also spoken about their trans identities – with All Stars 4‘s Valentina recently telling Drag Race mini-docuseries Portrait of a Queen that she experienced ‘suicidal thoughts‘ when questioning her gender identity.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is due to return for season 17 on 3 January, with a brand new cast of sickening (and splashy) queens and a killer lineup of guest judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 will premiere on WOW Presents Plus and MTV on 3 January, 2025.