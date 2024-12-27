Wicked is set to come to home screens very soon, and fans can look forward to bonus “Gelphie” content included in the pending digital release.

Warning: Wicked: Part One spoilers ahead.

Wicked: Part One has taken the world by storm with its record-breaking box office takings and iconic press run memes after it was released in November. Thankfully, it’s only a matter of time before Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical hits screens at home.

New reports on the film’s digital release suggest that it will include “three hours” of bonus content, including never-seen-before moments between Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

According to Variety, some of the deleted and extended scenes of the movie’s “Gelphie” moments include Glinda teaching Elphaba “the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results”; “Elphaba making a pledge to Glinda that they both hope with strengthen their friendship”; and a “Train Platform Farewell” which also includes Madame Morrible and Governor Thropp before Elphaba visits the Emerald City.

Other scenes also include Glinda and Elphaba’s “luxurious train ride to the Emerald City”. The author of the original book alluded to a queer love scene between the pair taking place during this moment outside of the novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. However, it is not clear whether such a moment would be included in the film’s bonus content, given its PG age rating.

Gregory Maguire previously said to Them: “Perhaps because a novelist can’t write every scene, perhaps when the lights were out and the novelist was out having a smoke in the back alley, the girls had sex in the bed on the way to the Emerald City. I wanted to propose this possibility, but I did not want to make a declarative statement about [it].”

Reacting to the news about “more Gelphie” footage, fans have taken to social media. “I’m about to crash out,” wrote one in response to the upcoming bonus content.

“wicked digital release will feature 10 deleted and extended scenes including the train ride to emerald city” pic.twitter.com/qfIDKL2dhz — shady glinda upland facts (@ringsevens) December 26, 2024

You may like to watch

“Two good friends. Two best friends,” wrote another, referencing the musical’s “One Short Day”. Another simply shared Maguire’s quote about the pair “having sex in the bed on the way to the Emerald City”.

Wicked: Part One is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more digital platforms on New Year’s Eve (31 December). It will be out on Blu-ray and DVD on 4 February 2025.