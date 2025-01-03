Kristen Stewart is showing a completely different side to herself in the first trailer for the sci-fi romance film Love Me.

The upcoming movie sees the Love Lies Bleeding star and The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun as two robots – with Stewart representing an ocean buoy and Yeun as a satellite orbiting Earth – who fall in love online.

Taking place “in the not-too-distant future, after the end of humanity” the film is set across “billions of years” as Stewart and Yeun’s AIs are depicted analysing YouTube lifestyle content to replicate what they discover to be human behaviour.

The result? Two robots discover what it means to be alive and make a life with each other.

It’s a far cry from Stewart’s other upcoming projects, including her “hard to watch” directorial debut The Chronology of Water, her first-ever TV role as lesbian astronaut and physicist Sally Ride in The Challenger, and the reignition of her infamous vampire themes in Flesh of the Gods.

The official logline reads: “Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) inherit the Earth, and with only the internet as their guide, learn what it means to be alive and in love.”

In an interview with People, directors Sam and Andy Zuchero said: “We wanted to make a movie that would make you feel big and small at the same time.

“It’s the story of two completely new beings—the AI in two machines—who evolve into virtual avatars and then into flesh and blood humans.”

The film marks the first feature for the married team, which sees a combination of animation, live action, animatronics and game engine software to depict the “longest-spanning love story ever told”.

Love Me is set to land in theatres on 31 January 2025.