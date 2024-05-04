Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are set to star in an upcoming vampire movie, Flesh of the Gods, and it’s making all our bisexual dreams come true.

The Love Lies Bleeding and Moon Knight actors are gearing up to star opposite each other in Flesh of the Gods, an upcoming vampire movie from the mind of director Panos Cosmatos. Of course, Stewart – who identifies as queer – is a great fit given her vampire past with the Twilight series – but the upcoming film comes over a decade later and marks her return to the genre.

The film sees married couple Alex (Stewart) and Raoul (Isaac) living in a luxury skyscraper, but leaving every night to spend time in the “glittering ’80s LA” scene, as per the plot synopsis.

“When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

“Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” the director said in a statement, as per Variety. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Adam McKay, the film’s producer, also said: “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

One thing is for sure, fans are so ready for “the horniest movie of all time”, and rightly so.

“Oh I’ll be there bc this is the type of duo I didn’t know I needed,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter). “OHHHH I’M SEATED,” another echoed.

“This is everything I’ve ever wanted from a movie,” a different fan praised. “Whatever casting director arranged this is too powerful.”

We don’t yet have a screening date for the upcoming film, but it’s set to shoot later this year, according to Variety.