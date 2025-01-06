There were plenty of iconic moments at this year’s Golden Globes, but just one smouldering look to camera by Andrew Garfield blew almost all of the other coverage out of the water – on social media at least.

Taking to the stage with co-presenter Kerry Washington to present the a Best Leading Actress award to Demi Moore, We Live In Time star Andrew Garfield very slowly put on a very sexy pair of glasses and looked into the camera, before adjusting the neckline of his partially unbuttoned green shirt. It was entirely swoonworthy.

And swoon the internet did, if you can really use such a polite, Jane Austen-era word to describe the outpouring of sheer horniness that unfolded online.

Don't ask me any color of anything I am NOT WELL pic.twitter.com/ZEU2rPTosa — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) January 6, 2025

The top reply under the viral tweet above was: “He has single handedly made all my toys run out of batteries,” which should give you some idea about the tone of the rest of the comments.

Another person tweeted: “Andrew Garfield putting his glasses on ON CAMERA? adjusting his unbuttoned neckline so we see the pendant? Jesus f**king Christ, shut up (complimentary).”

BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Garfield in his reading glasses just received a 55 minute standing ovation from me in my bed room pic.twitter.com/kjJ0wOKWZa — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 6, 2025

A third said: “People who say there is no monoculture anymore have never experienced being gay and online when Andrew Garfield does something as important as put on his glasses #GoldenGlobes“

As well as Andrew Garfield’s sexy glasses, other highlights of the Golden Globes included trans cartel musical Emilia Pérez winning big.

The drama bagged four awards, while Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked walked away with just one award. Emilia Pérez was the most nominated film of the night and was honoured with awards for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Supporting Female Actor for Zoe Saldaña, Original Song, and Film not in the English Language.

Director M. Chu accepted the Golden Globe for Wicked in the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which was created last year in light of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie’s box office success in 2023.