Influencers Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo have announced their separation after their house was destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The content creators, who have been together for nine years and are well-known in the gay community for their get-ready-with-me and fun TikTok videos, have been engaged since August 2023. Little more than six months ago, they announced plans to adopt.

But, in a joint Instagram post on Monday (13 January), they broke the news of their separation.

“After nine years together, we’ve decided to separate. The fire that took our home accelerated this decision by giving us clarity and simplicity,” they revealed.

“We were already beginning to explore different paths, this tragedy is a catalyst for a clean break. It’s time to start again, as individuals.

Andrés Camilo (L) and Max Emerson (R) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Our time together wasn’t wasted. We still love each other fully, deeply and unconditionally. That love doesn’t end, it evolves. We part ways with respect and gratitude, carrying forward all we’ve learned.”

One person responded by writing: “It was such a beautiful story but sometimes such stories end.”

Another said: “Because of you, I believe in love. What a lovely couple, what an enviable couple. Every time I see your new posts, I feel the world is beautiful. When I see your smiles, all my worries disappear. I know that it is not easy for you to make this decision. I respect your decision. You are still my favourite people.”

The wildfires, which continue to blaze after more than a week, have prompted music megastar Beyoncé to postpone a mystery announcement. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times has reported that there have been at least 25 deaths, with the damage and economic loss set to cost more than $200 billion (£164 billion).

