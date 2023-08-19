Kid Rock spotted sipping Bud Light after shooting cans in transphobic tantrum

Self-proclaimed “anti-woke” musician Kid Rock has been pictured allegedly drinking a can of Bug Light – mere months after he shot at cases of the beer in a transphobic rage.

Kid Rock was part of the hysterical right-wing boycott of Bud Light after the company partnered with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Back in April, Kid Rock said “f**ck Bud Light and f***k Anheuser-Busch” as he filmed himself shooting cases of the beer with an assault-style rifle, but just four months later, he is reportedly sipping Bud Light once again, according to photos shared by TMZ.

Kid Rock was pictured at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on Thursday (17 August) drinking a can of what appears to be Bud Light.

Kid Rock, who led the boycott on Bud Light, photographed yesterday drinking Bud Light at a Nashville concert. pic.twitter.com/FfBav8pScn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 18, 2023

Mulvaney, who has 10.6 million followers on TikTok, received a personalised Bud Light beer can in March to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her ‘days of womanhood’ TikTok series.

The bigoted backlash was immediate, with right-wing snowflakes smashing up displays of beer, abusing Bud Light truck drivers and even going as far as to make their own “woke-free beer”.

Now, conservatives have come to the defence of Kid Rock over the ‘crime’ of drinking Bud Light again.

Nick Adams, a self-described “alpha male” author endorsed by indicted former president Donald Trump, went to the effort of putting out a statement, saying he “takes this allegation seriously” and is in “close contact” with his “sources on the ground”.

Adams told his followers that Kid Rock “will be considered innocent until proven guilty”.

Official statement regarding the Kid Rock/Bud Light situation. pic.twitter.com/Ak0kGJHluA — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 18, 2023

Sales of Bud Light reportedly fell after the one-time social media post with Mulvaney.

At the beginning of August, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev said sales in the US had dropped more than five per cent since last year.

The boycott hasn’t reached beyond the US however, as Budweiser sales rose by nearly 17 per cent since 2022. The company has said that performance has been better than analysts expected.

Mulvaney has criticised the company for failing to “stand by” her after she faced an intense and hysterical transphobic backlash.

She said the reaction made her too afraid to leave the house and caused “a loneliness I wouldn’t wish on anyone”.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined… I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did,” the trans influencer continued.

“For a company to hire a trans person, then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all.”

Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light and Bud Light Lime are all still available at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, according to the menu available online.