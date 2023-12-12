Self-proclaimed “anti-woke” musician Kid Rock has decided to support Bud Light again, despite previously shooting cans of the beer after the company worked with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, who left his role at Fox News earlier this year, the musician revealed that he’s over his outrage and ready to endorse the beer again.

In April, Kid Rock said: “F**ck Bud Light and f***k [parent company] Anheuser-Busch” as he filmed himself shooting cases of the beer with an assault-style rifle.

On Sunday (10 December), he told Carlson: “At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye and they got one. They made a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

In August, the singer was pictured at a concert drinking what appeared to be a can of Bud Light, and on social media people were quick to point out that his own steakhouse serves both Bud Light and Bud Light Lime.

He added: “Hopefully, other companies get it too but, at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment that they’ve been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in.

“There’s nothing wrong with giving a spanking [but] you don’t spank them for the rest of their life.”

In April, after Mulvaney told her 1.7 million Instagram followers that she had received a personalised can of the beer, to mark the first anniversary of her Days of Womanhood TikTok series, thousands of anti-trans commentators vowed to never drink Bud Light again – making it another brand they aimed to boycott.