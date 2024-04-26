A new song paying tribute to trans DJ and music producer Sophie leaves a lot to be desired, according to the late musician’s many fans.

A track on All Born Screaming, the seventh album from queer singer-songwriter Annie Clark – known as St. Vincent – released on Thursday (26 April), refers to Sophie’s death.

Grammy-nominated artist Sophie died in January 2021, after falling from the roof of a three-storey building in Greece while trying to get a better view of a full moon.

Sophie’s death prompted an outpouring of grief from LGBTQ+ music fans, artists and collaborators, including Kim Petras, Charli XCX and Rihanna.

On “Sweetest Fruit”, St. Vincent sings: “My Sophie climbed the roof to get a better view of the moon, moon. My God, then one wrong step took her down to the depths, but for a minute, what a view.”

Some fans feel conflicted about St. Vincent referring to “my Sophie” considering they didn’t know each other.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK, St. Vincent revealed that she “was a fan of Sophie from afar” but the pair never met.

Other fans were left unimpressed with “Sweetest Fruit” being another tribute to focus on the way Sophie died. Last year, singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek dedicated “I Believe” to the DJ, which includes the line: “Look over the edge, but not too far.”

crying at yall unwarrantedly hating on Caroline Polachek just for St Vincent to do way worse (and ACTUALLY bad this time) 😭 https://t.co/lo6ltLaSYc pic.twitter.com/jT5yJBVJqy — adrn 🇵🇸 (@yungrexhar) April 25, 2024

Writing on social media, one fan commented: “Unfortunately, Sophie’s legacy is slowly becoming defined by her demise. Almost every ‘tribute’ will reference her death, rarely a statement to her life and impact.”

Another said: “I find it so weird how everyone’s tribute songs are about how [Sophie] passed away.”

Others labelled the track “a parody” and “tone deaf”.

Please tell me this isn’t real… these lyrics are disrespectful and a mess https://t.co/yGEg91pkbC pic.twitter.com/JBSEN7Ir6o — spenny (@spennyxcx) April 25, 2024

yeah …Caroline did better. this lyric just feels insensitive and dare I say lazy given Annie never even met Sophie 😐 https://t.co/4dzhNQpimr — 𓂀 𝕂𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕚𝕕𝕠𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕡𝕖 𝔼𝕪𝕖𝕕 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 𓂀 (@thejunebugfreak) April 25, 2024

St. Vincent told Rolling Stone that the song was an extended product of a jam session.

“I loved that we could make a song around that… I read about the circumstances of her death and it was so tragic. This idea that she was just trying to get a better look at the moon. That moved me because there are a lot of us in human history, people looking for something on the outer reaches.”

Other fans defended St. Vincent, with one calling the lyrics “gorgeous” and a second saying Sophie’s fans were “overreacting”.

maybe a hot take but you guys are doing too much here 💀



her intention is clear, she’s tributing Sophie and telling her tragic story succinctly. it has the same tone as the “my Marilyn shot her heroin” and “brave Tori told her story” lines. discussing them in a realistic way 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/GTbNMGCaDm — joe 🩷 (@jeauseph) April 25, 2024

In June, Charli XCX will release “So I“, which also refers to the music star, but focuses more on their time working together.

it includes the line: “Wish I tried to pull you closer, you pushed me hard, made me focus. Your words, brutal, loving, truthful. I was petrified. You’re a hero and a human.”

All Born Screaming is out now.