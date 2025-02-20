Alice Oseman has shared an update about the possibility of Heartstopper returning for season four.

The hit Netflix teen drama follows Charlie, played by Joe Locke, and boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor), as well as their group of queer friends, and is adapted from Oseman’s graphic novels.

Season three focused specifically on volumes four and five of the source material, and while volume six has not been published yet, the author has already said it would be the final instalment, making it likely that the upcoming fourth season on Netflix will be the final TV version.

“I’m working very hard to get us a renewal for Heartstopper,” Oseman said about season four, at the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival, in Lincoln, on Saturday (15 February).

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman (R). (Netflix/Getty)

“It’s still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen.

“We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful.”

Oseman has previously said: “We would love to tell the end of the story in TV form.”

She revealed in an Instagram post last May that she was working to make volume six a reality, but fans might have to wait until the end of 2025, or possibly even some time next year, to get their hands on the comic.

Speaking to PinkNews at her pop-up shop in London, Oseman said: “Volume six will be the end of the Heartstopper story, I think most people know that by now.”

