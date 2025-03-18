Gay Pop CEO Jojo Siwa had all eyes on her at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards (17 March), as she rocked up to the red carpet to debut her very distinctive new hairstyle.

While the “Karma” singer and former Dance Moms star ditched her rainbow hair bow a while back, fans didn’t expect her to be leaving her signature blonde behind anytime soon.

Even her wild new KISS-inspired look, which she debuted last year to welcome in her new music era, featured her blonde locks – just in mohawk form.

Yet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Siwa arrived donning a brunette do, marking another step away from her child stardom. This is Jojo Siwa though, so be sure the colour was the least interesting thing about it: the glittering and iridescent horns protruding from her head stole the show.

Attached to the shimmering horns was a huge, sculpted hoop, complete with a flowery, futuristic centrepiece. We’re not 100 per cent sure what the look is meant to symbolise, but it’s avant-garde for sure, and ensured all eyes were looking her way.

Chatting to Billboard, Siwa described the look as Versace “from the neck down”, as she wore a baby blue denim jacket and jeans two-piece adorned with gems, plus a pastel pink Versace bralette and bottoms to match.

The headpiece, though? “Etsy,” Siwa confirmed.

In addition to her high-fashion statement, Siwa arrived at the iHeartRadio Awards with her new partner, non-binary actor and DJ Kath Ebbs, with the pair enjoying a kiss for the cameras.

It’s been a few months since the world has heard from Siwa on her next career step, but speaking to Billboard, she confirmed that something big is on the way soon.

“Stay tuned everybody. I’ve got something coming on March 22nd which I am so excited about. Big announcement that involves a lot of people all over the world, so…” she teased.

Siwa went on to joke about her infamous 2024 gaffe where she argued that she was the first music artist to create “gay pop”, by suggesting that her next move will be equally as groundbreaking.

“Maybe even write my own song for once. No one’s ever done that,” she quipped.

“I’m gonna sound like a rat here,” she continued in earnest. “For this next song, and I’m not gonna say that no ones ever done it but I am gonna say that it’s a rare occasion. My next video, I’m choreographing myself.”

“That’s not common.”

Jojo Siwa’s next release will follow 2024’s singles “Karma”, “Choose Your Fighter”, “Guilty Pleasure” and “Iced Coffee”.

