JoJo Siwa is no stranger to causing a stir, and the racy sapphic lyrics of her latest song “Iced Coffee” are a case in point.

Having previously set the internet alight with her raunchy lesbian music video for “Karma” and a photoshoot where she was dressed in a bedazzled body plate with matching gold jockstrap, the new single looks set to do it again.

Having seen a preview for “Iced Coffee”, fans were quick to point out that some of beverage-themed metaphors were a bit risqué.

“French-pressed up against my chest, oh, oui, oui,” the song begins, before: “Like the way you grindin’ my bean.”

While some loved the new song, others were less than impressed.

“Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think ‘bean’ has been used that way in a song before, what a pioneer,” one TikToker wrote.

You may like to watch

Someone else said: “The bean part always catches me off guard.”

But another TikTok user hit Siwa with the hardest roast of all time, writing: “I regret saying we needed more lesbian representation in music.”

The singer’s other recent single, “Guilty Pleasure”, didn’t shy away from its wild moments, with the music video featuring Siwa licking a jackhammer, dancing around giant sexy teddy bears and sharing raunchy moves with So You Think You Can Dance contestant Madison Rouge Alvarado.

“Iced Coffee” is out on Friday (22 November).

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.