Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller reacts to JoJo Siwa’s ‘Karma’ video

JoJo Siwa’s former TV dance instructor and Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller, has reacted to the star’s bad-girl-era single “Karma”.

Siwa’s new track portrays her new persona, with lyrics including “Karma’s a b**ch, I should’ve known better.” Response to single has been mixed, with some people calling the rebrand JoJo’s ‘Miley Cyrus’ moment – amid speculation that the track was originally intended for Cyrus herself.

And now, Miller has taken to TikTok to give her verdict.

Calling the video “gorgeous,” Miller said the Dance Moms star’s rhinestone costume left her in awe.

Miller joked that not that much has changed, saying: “I don’t know, I think it’s JoJo with paint on her face in a fabulous costume. It’s always been JoJo.”

Former co-stars have also taken to social media to share their thoughts.

JoJo Siwa puts her queer identity front and centre in the music video for “Karma”. (JoJo Siwa/YouTube)

Brynn Rumfallo, who famously had issues with Siwa’s mother on the long-running US reality show, shared a video on her TikTok page, poking fun at Siwa’s recent Kiss-inspired look.

However, other cast members have been more supportive, with Kalani Hilliker learning the choreography and sharing it on her page. Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie Ziegler also voiced their love in the comments section.

Siwa came out as gay in 2021, saying she “didn’t think twice” about the fans she lost and the backlash she faced. She later clarified that she would identify better with the term queer or pansexual.