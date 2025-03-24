The White Lotus, episode 6: Did Saxon and his brother have a threesome?

The third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus is well and truly underway, complete with bickering friends, rising security concerns, drug addiction and episode six bringing Saxon and Lochlan closer than ever.

Warning: Spoilers for episode 6 of The White Lotus follow.

One bunch of characters featured in the latest season of HBO’s The White Lotus is the wealthy Ratliff family, consisting of mother and lorazepam addict Victoria (Parkey Posey), father and apparent tax fraud accomplice Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Sarah Catherine Hook as the only normal one in the bunch, daughter Piper.

The other two Ratliff children are eldest child Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and youngest Lochlan (Sam Nivola) – and the former can only be described as a d**chebag, while the latter is seemingly not that innocent.

Episode five of season three saw Saxon and Lochlan take part in a drug-fuelled Full Moon Party alongside Charlotte Le Bon’s Chloe and Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea; the episode reached its climax (ahem) when Saxon and Lochlan shared a brief kiss while trying to impress Chloe.

But, episode six, aptly named “Denials”, well and truly one-ups its predecessor, by revealing that although Chloe and Lochlan had sex, Saxon joined in for a bit of brotherly love, too.

The White Lotus finally went there: brothers Saxon and Lochlan have kissed – and more. (HBO)

Do the Ratliff brothers have sex in The White Lotus, episode 6?

Thanfully, if we’re talking full-on penetration, the answer is a hard (sorry) no – but the reality is not much better.

In a flashback of Saxon’s at the top of the episode, viewers see Chloe and Saxon, and then Chloe and Lochlan begin to get it on in a red-lit cabin room on the yacht of Chloe’s boyfriend (and previous White Lotus baddie) Greg.

Saxon lies next to them in bed, seemingly masturbating with his eyes closed as the pair have sex. As the scene continues, viewers are led to believe that Saxon is pleasuring himself, as we see his hand moving under the sheets near his crotch.

You’ll note we wrote ‘led to believe’, because later in the episode, the ordeal is confirmed to be a family affair with the following exchange between Chloe and Saxon confirming that it was his brother that “jerked him off”.

After Saxon says he’s never had a threesome “with another guy,” while at the pool the next day, Chloe asks, “What about last night?”

Surprised, Saxon says, “That wasn’t, I mean, it wasn’t a threesome. What, are you kidding me? That was my little brother.”

“Yeah, and you guys made out,” Chelsea adds, with Saxon replying, “That was a joke. You guys forced us to.”

“I didn’t force him to jerk you off,” Chloe says.

A further flashback to the same moment later show Saxon realising that it is his brother pleasuring him during the threesome.

Mike White, you are wild.

The Ratliff family on season three of The White Lotus (HBO)

Schwarzenegger previously insisted that the “disgusting” plot will have a “satisfying” end.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across,” he told the New York Post.

“…As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and, it culminates in a very satisfying way.”

The cast of season three also stars Walton Goggins, Natasha Rothwell and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

The White Lotus continues on HBO on Sundays in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays in the UK.

