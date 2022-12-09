The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour has added more celebrity names to its lineup.

The 2023 UK arena tour will see Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin perform for audiences across 32 shows.

Fans of the show can now get their hands on tickets from Ticketmaster.

They join previously announced celebrities, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West, who have all competed on this year’s series of Strictly.

The touring cast will perform live for audiences across the UK, with the tour kicking off on 20 January in Birmingham and finishing up on 12 February in Glasgow.

It will also visit venues in Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, London and Belfast.

The spirit of the Samba lives in Hamza and Jowita! 🦁 #Strictly@HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/kQtMXwgJfG — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

Semi-finalist, Yassin said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true! I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers.”

They’ll be joined by Anton Du Beke who will be part of the live tour judging panel for the first time alongside Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

While Janette Manrara, who hosts spin-off show Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two, will return to host the live tour.

You can find out the full Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour dates below, plus how to get tickets.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour are now available via Ticketmaster.

They’re priced at £35-£95 plus booking fees.