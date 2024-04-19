Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour- and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed a tour in support of their upcoming album, Romance, including a string of arena shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 26 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin on 20 November in Wolverhampton and head to the likes of London, Cardiff, Plymouth and Nottingham.

They’ll then play shows in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow before a huge headline show at Dublin’s 3Arena on 6 December.

It’ll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Romance, which is due for release on 23 August.

The LP marks their first in two years and features lead single “Starburster” and follows up 2022’s Skinty Fia, which became their first number one in the UK and Ireland.

This summer they’re also set to play a string of festivals across Europe, including Reading and Leeds a week after the release of the album.

Ahead of Fontaines D.C. tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am BST on 26 April via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

A fan presale takes place from 10am BST on 24 April. This is available for fans who pre-order the group’s album Romance from their official website. You’ll need to do this before 3pm on 23 April and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

Other presales taking place across the week include O2 priority, Spotify and venue presale. You can check your local listing below for more details.