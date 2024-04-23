ATEEZ have announced the North American leg of their world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop group will headline a string of arena and stadium shows this summer as part of the Towards the Light: Will to Power Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

The 10-date tour will take place across July and August, kicking off in Tacoma, Washington on 14 July.

They’ll then head to the likes of Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Arlington, Washington and Toronto.

The group will also play a huge show at New York’s Citi Field on 3 August before finishing up the tour in Rosemont, Illinois on 10 August.

The poster for the group’s world tour also teases dates in Europe, which are set to take place in January and February 2025.

ATEEZ also announced their new mini-album, Golden Hour: Part. 1, which is due for release on 31 May.

The news comes just months after the release of their second studio album The World EP.Fin: Will in December 2023.

Ahead of tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know, including ATEEZ presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 3 May via Ticketmaster.

The ATINY Membership presale takes place from 10am local time on 1 May. You can sign up and find out more details via the official website

The AEG presale will then take place from 12pm local time on 2 May. This is available to those signed up to the AEG mailing list and you can find out more at aegpresents.com.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.