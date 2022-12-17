Mark Latunski from Michigan, who murdered, mutilated and cannibalised Grinder hook-up Kevin Bacon, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Latunski will stay behind bars with no possibility of parole for the murder of the 25-year-old hairstylist.

It follows the 53-year-old pleading guilty to murder and mutilation of a corpse, after he lured Bacon to a Grindr hook-up on Christmas Eve in 2019.

He was convicted of first-degree murder as well as disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that he understood the consequences of the crime.

“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design,” he said.

Bacon’s naked body was found days after his death on December 28, after his family reported him missing when he didn’t show up on Christmas Day.

Investigators alleged Latunski stabbed Bacon, who was hanging lithely from the ceiling, in the back, slit his throat and devoured parts of his body, including his testicles.

Latunski initially pleaded not guilty due to insanity but reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder before the case was set to go to trial.

Latunski ‘held man captive’ before Kevin Bacon murder

Other disturbing incidents have been linked to the 53-year-old including the alleged captivity of James Carlsen two months before Bacon’s murder.

In the lawsuit, Carlsen claims that he was strapped down to a table during a consensual BDSM session, with Latunski using locks, chains and leather straps to restrain him.

However, he was kept restrained in the basement as Latunski went to bed, telling him: “You’re not going anywhere.”

The victim eventually managed to free himself by cutting the straps with a knife, fleeing the house and calling 911.

The Flint Journal reports that in addition to the 911 call made by Carlsen, there is at least one other incident of a man fleeing from Latunski’s house and calling police for help.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, another incident saw a man covered in blood emerged from Latunski’s home, pleading with a neighbour to “keep him away” and warning “he wants to hurt me, he wants to hurt me”.