The 1975 announce their biggest ever headline show for London’s Finsbury Park

The 1975 have announced their biggest ever headline show at London’s Finsbury Park.

The group will perform the outdoor summer show on 2 July in front of 40,000 fans.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 17 February via Ticketmaster.

They’ll be joined by support acts including Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football.

Back in 2020, the Manchester band were forced to scrap their original plans to headline Finsbury Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, The 1975 were set to headline the event, with support from Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

The announcement follows up their recent sold-out UK leg of their At Their Very Best Tour, which saw them joined by special guests Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Lewis Capaldi across the run.

Their set saw them perform tracks from their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, alongside their biggest hits and fan-favourite tracks.

This summer they’ll also perform headline sets at the likes of Manchester’s Parklife and Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival.

You can find out presale tickets details and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday, 17 February via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up on Ticketmaster for presale access, which takes place from 9am on 15 February. Head to Ticketmaster here to sign up using your email address.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 9am on 16 February. To access this sign up or log in to Live Nation and then head to The 1975’s artist page to join the presale.

You can check out the full lineup so far below.

Who’s on the lineup?

The group will be joined by a number of support acts at Finsbury Park, with more to be announced in the coming months.

It’s so far confirmed that joining headliners The 1975 are:

Cigarettes After Sex / Bleachers / The Japanese House / American Football