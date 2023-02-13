You actor Penn Badgley explains why Cardi B isn’t in season four

Penn Badgley, who plays murderer and self-professed ‘nice guy’ Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You, campaigned for Cardi B to star in season four.

Badgley told Rolling Stone that he would have loved to have seen the rapper and self-professed You superfan in season four.

Sadly, he wasn’t convinced that Cardi would have made sense in the new season’s London setting.

“Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked,” he told the publication.

“I wanted her to be in season four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?”

Cardi B has been a fan of Netflix’s You since its first season and regularly changes her Twitter profile picture to one of Joe to coincide with a new season’s release – a tradition she kept up this time around, though fans think it was a nod to her feature in the first episode.

While Cardi doesn’t make an appearance this season, she does get a musical shoutout.

After Joe is tasked with disposing of the body of a man that he presumes he has killed (occupational hazard), he takes a trip to a sawmill in the middle of the night.

The following montage of Joe chopping up the man’s entire body including his very large penis – it’s a plot point and gets flashed very pointedly during the scene, we’re not just mentioning it for fun – is accompanied by “I Like It” by the one and only Cardi B.

There is a Cardi B song in You season 4 and I know Penn Badgely asked them to add it — Daniel San (@mcmuffin001) February 10, 2023

Penn Badgley and Cardi B have been firm internet friends since October 2021, when the actor complimented her “authentic relationship” with social media during an event for You.

In response to the praise, Cardi tweeted, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

The two also then started the tradition of changing their Twitter profile pictures to feature each other. Netflix’s official Twitter account also approved of the budding friendship as it wrote on its bio, “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You.”

While the petition didn’t work this time around, we have high hopes for season five.