Real Housewives star Heather Dubrow is waving her proud mum flag high as she introduced her trans son to the world with a heartwarming message on social media.

Marking International Sons Day on Saturday (4 March), the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the news her 12-year-old child came out as trans and that his name is Ace via. She posted a

“We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” Dubrow captioned a photo of the name ‘Ace’ written in the sand on a lovely beach.

She continued: “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans.

“Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.

“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Fellow celebrities, Real Housewives co-stars and fans overwhelmed the comment section with supportive messages for Dubrow and her son.

Lance Bass commented that Heath Dubrow is “acing the mom thing” with her support, and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen left many clapping emojis.

Real Housewives of Orange County Gina Kirschenheiter said Dubrow is “#momgoals always have been and continue to be”. So-star Meghan King commented that she was happy Ace is able to celebrate “your authentic self and living out loud”.

Alexis Bellino, a fellow Real Housewives of Orange County star who also has a trans son, wrote: “We love you Ace!!!!!!!”

Following a slew of support, Heather Dubrow’s husband Terry, known for his work as co-host on Botched, thanked fans for “spreading the love”.

Ace is the youngest of Terry and Heather Dubrow’s four children. The couple also have twins Nick and Max, 19, and daughter Kat, 16, together.

Heather Dubrow has repeatedly shared her support for her family and updated fans about their lives.

When Max came out publicly as bisexual in 2020 via Instagram, Dubrow gushed that she’s “so proud” to be the mum of such a “beautiful, hilarious, amazing child”. Just two years later, Dubrow’s second daughter, Kat, came out as a lesbian.

The reality TV star told People in December that it was important for her to create an “environment where they [her kids] all felt safe, comfortable, happy” to live as their authentic selves.

The reality TV star said the family wanted to use their story and platform on Real Housewives of Orange County to spread inclusion and acceptance.

“I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families,” Dubrow said.