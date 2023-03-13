Jenna Ortega impressed fans with her SNL hosting debut this weekend, including Parent Trap icon Lindsay Lohan.

The Scream VI and Wednesday actor kicked off her episode of SNL with a monologue about how her “dark and twisted” persona wasn’t always the case, throwing back to her early career as a child star.

One sketch saw Ortega star in a “remake” of Lohan’s cult classic comedy The Parent Trap, which follows twins of separated parents who attempt to bring them back together. In the film, Lohan plays both sisters.

In the sketch, comedian Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester in Wednesday) stood in for where the second Jenna Ortega would be.

The scene goes awry when Armisen starts adding in a liberal amount of swear words (“I’m starting to think you’re a real b***h) and go very much off piste with the script – for example, when Ortega pulls out a picture of Shawn Mendes, and Armisen says: “You know who I think is hot? Lisa Rinna. I’d let her wreck me”

Ortega is predictably very funny, as is Armisen. And we’re not the only people who think so.

Lohan, who played Hallie and Annie in the 1998 Parent Trap, reposted the sketch to her Instagram story, alongside some celebratory emojis.

Lindsay Lohan reposts and praises Jenna Ortega's SNL skit reenacting THE PARENT TRAP on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/w0VCVxznQl — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) March 12, 2023

The sketch recreated classic scenes from the film, such as where Hallie and Annie realise that they’re twins, complete with the piecing together of two parts of the same picture.

Whereas the parents in the original film were played by Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid, the picture in the SNL sketch shows Leslie Mann and Ed Helms.

Fans were obsessed, praising Armisen’s comedy chops and Ortega’s characterisation.

“Their comedic timing is twinning for sure!” one fan wrote.

The remake of The Parent Trap looks amazing, the resemblance between the twins is uncanny! #SNL #JennaOrtega pic.twitter.com/N5AwXlGkOi — Andromeda Kattius (@katsterevin) March 12, 2023

She nailed the voice https://t.co/vLjcuSJ3eQ — beth (@beefrench99) March 12, 2023

Ok this is iconic 😂😂❤️ https://t.co/d7ltdSKhga — Aurore 🏝️🙏🏻 (@CozYouMatter) March 12, 2023

Fred Armisen is a national treasure! https://t.co/AfEE5q9cE9 — Doralee Torres (@doralee_torres) March 13, 2023

SNL also featured Jenna Ortega as a possessed woman in need of an exorcism, as one half of a couple having a very serious conversation outside a chaotic waffle restaurant, and as a Rogue knockoff from the X-Men franchise.

Ortega recently revealed that she became “almost unprofessional” on set of Wednesday in order to alter her script and prevent the titular from doing things that were out of character.

The show was an instant success, becoming the second-most streamed English-language series on the platform and getting the green light for a second season.