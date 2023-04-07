The girls are fighting! Well, not really. Drag Race icons Bob the Drag Queen and Mistress Isabelle Brooks have jokingly been at each other’s throats for days, and now they’re dropping bars against each other.

The beef, which is vegan and entirely fake, started on Twitter on 4 April when the shadiest queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 – Mistress Isabelle Brooks – said season eight winner Bob had “stepped outta line”.

Mistress said – again, with her tongue firmly in her cheek – that she was sick of seeing Bob “gaslighting” and “bullying” her Sibling Rivalry podcast co-host, Monet X Change.

In response, Bob declared that she was teaming up with fellow season 15 queen Salina EsTitties to “destroy” Mistress and Monet.

Cue the diss track threats. Bob put the feelers out first, asking for 15,000 likes on a tweet in exchange for his rap about Mistress, before the self-proclaimed heavyweight champ clapped back by announcing she’d be releasing her own.

A few days on, and both tracks are out. So, what’s the verdict?

Bob the Drag Queen’s diss track

Bob won this one the second she decided she’d layer her bars over All Stars 2’s legendary “Read U Wrote U”, but even without the backing track, she devoured the rap with her truly cutthroat lyrics.

Name a Drag Race-adjacent song that starts with a line more flawless than: “MIB, cut the crease and grab the mascara – you ‘bout to enter your ‘get yo ass whooped’ era.”

In little over two minutes, Bob cements herself as the all-time best rapstress to ever come from the Drag Race franchise, delivering razor-shap rhymes like: “I werqed the world stage, you work at small bars, and like Monet, you’ll be great for All Stars” and “Don’t bother to respond, I think we’re all done, you made it top four, I made it top one.”

Bob doesn’t need telling that she’s the all-time Drag Race rap god, though. Following the release of her debut EP Gay Barz, she exclusively told PinkNews: “I always say: ‘I could have written Romeo and Juliet, but Shakespeare could have never written ‘B***h Like Me’.”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ diss track

With the name of her diss track alone, “Ode to Monet’s Understudy”, Mistress Isabelle Brooks really pulled the gloves off. Set to Drag Race season 12’s “I’m That B***h”, Mistress delivers a string of sublime one-liners, giving Bob the Drag Queen a run for her money.

A favourite? This one, referring to Bob’s HBO series We’re Here: “Let me stop, soon enough we will know the tea, We’re Here season four won’t be back on TV.”

The absolutely killer line, though, and potentially the best line out of both raps, is this one: “She claims she’s the queen, oh it’s just begun, where was she at all winners season one?”

Bob the Drag Queen was notoriously not contacted to take part in the first ever Drag Race winners’ season All Stars 7, which Jinkx Monsoon went on to win.

Then, in reference to Bob splitting with her partner Ezra Michel at the tail end of 2022, Mistress continued: “But no tea, sometimes it just don’t work out – of course Bob and Ezra know what that’s about.”

The library is closed – officially.

In the words of Alyssa Edwards, it’s not personal. It’s drag.