Blur announce UK warm-up tour ahead of Wembley Stadium shows

Blur have announced an intimate UK tour ahead of their huge Wembley Stadium shows.

The group will return to the live stage for the first time in eight years to perform their greatest hits.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster.

The warm-up shows will take place in May, with dates planned for Colchester, Eastbourne, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

They’ll play intimate venues ahead of their huge comeback shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July.

The group announced details of the reunion show in November 2022, with Alex James saying: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room.”

While frontman Damon Albarn said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Due to huge demand for tickets when they were released, the group added a second night at the iconic venue.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Song 22, “Beetlebum”, “Parklife”, “Girls & Boys” and “This Is a Low” during their reunion set.

It’s also been confirmed that the group will be joined by Paul Weller, as well as The Selecter and Snooker Champion/DJ Steve Davis on 9 July.

They join previously announced support acts, slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap, who will perform alongside the band on 8 July.

You can find out Blur’s full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 28 April via Ticketmaster.

A fanclub presale is taking place from 10am on 26 April. To access this sign up on the group’s official website, www.blur.co.uk and you’ll receive details on how to access the priority sale.

For last remaining tickets for their Wembley Stadium shows head to Ticketmaster and See Tickets