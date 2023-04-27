Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black will face trial after being accused of assaulting a woman at an LGBTQ+ bar in London.

Black appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (27 April) to deny the offence of assault by beating, with a trial date set for 8 August this year.

The screenwriter, best known for his work on the Oscar-winning film Milk, was granted unconditional bail, according to The Sun.

The trial comes after Black was reportedly involved in an altercation with Teddy Edwardes, who currently appears as a party planner on BBC Three’s new show Big Proud Party Agency, at the bar on 18 August 2022.

Edwardes, who is also the founder of LICK events, a nightclub event aimed at queer women, alleged in a series of Instagram videos that Black was “pretty much unprovoked” when he threw an “entire drink” at her during the run-in.

“I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, but I wasn’t that violent, he got a little tap on the head,” Edwardes said.

“Tell me why he is crying outside saying it’s a targeted attack, and he’s traumatised and called the police so I have to wait for hours and now I have been cautioned and have to go in for interviews.”

Black was reportedly on a night out with his husband, the Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley when the scuffle happened, with Edwardes saying she bought the pair some drinks.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have announced the birth of their second child. (Getty)

She stated at the time that a “random guy” came up to the group and made one of her friends feel “uncomfortable”, before Dustin Lance Black “started going mad”.

“The security came to move [the random guy] on and Tom’s husband started going mad saying how welcome I’ve made him feel and that he was leaving … so I was like OK? If that’s what you want? Then got straight drink thrown in my face,” Edwardes said.

Black appeared on video in court wearing a blue top and black glasses, and spoke to confirm that his address is in Los Angeles.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lance Black told PinkNews: “Mr Black was surprised and saddened to learn that after the other person involved in this unfortunate incident took responsibility and expressed remorse for a punch to the back of Mr Black’s head – which left him with a life-altering concussion – a decision was made to now examine the matter of a spilled drink in a court of law.

“Of course Mr Black will respect the process and in the meantime will continue to focus on being a loving father and husband.”

Black and Daley recently welcomed their second child, Phoenix, earlier this month. The pair married in 2017 and their first son Robbie was born in 2018.