King Charles urged to ‘speak up’ about LGBTQ+ inclusion

King Charles III should end his “traditional reticence” and finally “speak up” on issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community, according to a prominent choir leader.

Dr Hsien Chew, who is a founder and co-ordinator of Proud Voices LGBT choir network, attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September alongside others who were recognised in her birthday honours earlier in 2022.

As a new monarch is about to be crowned, Chew wanted the king to “speak up for diversity and plurality”, and he said a first step to “promoting inclusion” is to “make noise about it”.

“Unfortunately, I have the impression that the monarch has traditionally been reticent in public about LGBTQ+ diversity,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“More can definitely be done by King Charles to frame the desired direction of travel over his reign.

“I hope that he will speak up about plurality and diversity here, both as they exist and how they can be broadened and more deeply embedded in the years to come.

“His opinion about these values matter and can set an aspirational goal for UK society.

“That said, I am much more interested in practical demonstrations of inclusion than simple platitudes, including milestones like the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality and marriage equality.”

Chew explained that Queen Elizabeth II’s reign included “some vital changes for the LGBTQ+ community” like the “partial decriminalisation of homosexuality” and marriage equality becoming the law of the land.

So he hopes King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps and champion the community as he begins his reign after the coronation on Saturday (6 May).

“I would like to see King Charles take this even further, with a focus on equality for trans people, while addressing wider social challenges such as gender inequality, racism, poverty, neurodiversity and mental health which disproportionately impact our community,” he said.

“Inviting LGBTQ+ people to the decision-making table is crucial in having our voices heard and our challenges understood and facilitates solutions to address why the LGBTQ+ community continues to be marginalised.”

King Charles III has the opportunity to held LGBTQ+ people “who feel rejected by their faith” as he is the head of the Church of England. (Getty)

Chew said that the parts of the queer community still feel “much anguish” because of the “continued stance by the Church of England that gay sex is a sin”.

The Church of England has tried to repair its damaged relationship with the LGBTQ+ community when bishops accepted responsibility for past homophobic abuse towards queer people.

Additionally, the church said it was considering using gender-neutral language for God.

Yet, the UK’s established church has continued to resist calls to allow same-sex marriage. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby claimed some MPs attempted to “force” same-sex marriage on the Church of England.

Chew said, as King Charles is the head of the Church of England, the new monarch could “help so many people who feel rejected by their faith”.