King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The type of cancer he has been diagnosed with has not been revealed, but his cancer diagnosis was identified during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King has begun undergoing “regular treatments” on 5 January and will postpone public duties during the treatment, the Palace confirmed. However, he “will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”.

The King, 75, “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure”, the release read.

It continued: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The release also noted that he “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer“.

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer he has been diagnosed with, or a prognosis, currently.

The BBC reported that King Charles personally informed both of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry — who relocated to the US with his wife Megan Markle and lives there with their two children — is said to be travelling to the UK to see him in the next few days.

The King returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on the morning of the 5 January, and the palace said he had started treatment as an outpatient.