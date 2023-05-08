Singer Adam Lambert has slammed Republican lawmakers as “threatened” by queer performers in a video message for the star-studded fundraising event Drag Isn’t Dangerous.

The epic telethon on Sunday (7 May) aimed to oppose the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the US, including recent bills banning drag in public spaces. It starred actors Charlize Theron, Melissa McCarthy and Billy Eichner, as well as Drag Race legends such as Jinkx Monsoon.

According to the Los Angeles Blade, the live fundraiser reached over $523,000 (around £413,000) in donations to LGBTQ+ charities, with Monsoon reportedly donating $10,000 of her own money.

Making an appearance at the fundraiser, Theron told drag performers: “I will f**k anyone who messes with you.”

In his own video for the live event, Adam Lambert praised drag performance as “joy” and an “amazing way to bring light to the world”, before blasting Republican politicians seeking to ban drag.

“These lawmakers are terrified of just how brightly we’re shining,” he said.

“They’re using children as an excuse to take one more thing away from us … they’re clearly threatened that we are living our truth.”

He added that the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is being used to “target and punish people in our community”.

🎥|@AdamLambert's message for the #DragIsntDangerous telethon! So important 🤍



"These laws can be very easily manipulated in order to target and punish people in our community. So let's come together and protect our drag entertainers…" pic.twitter.com/nwnHPzFHP9 — ADAM LAMBERT DAILY (@AdamL_Daily) May 8, 2023

The co-founder of drag management firm Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), which represents acts including Monsoon and Trixie Mattel, added that performers are “sick” of anti-LGBTQ+ hatred.

Jacob Slane, PEG’s co-founder, said: “We are sick of it … These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers. It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ+ people.

“Through the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour.

“We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ people who are under attack.”

Other celebrities to feature during the live Drag Isn’t Dangerous fundraiser included actor Jesse Eisenberg, who described Trixie Mattel as “one of my idols”.

“The recent demonisation of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me,” the Zombieland star said.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years.”

Actor Sarah Silverman added that she would “trust RuPaul before any of you (Republican) hate mongers”, and that if they “come for you [drag artists], they will have to come through me first”.

A recording of the Drag Isn’t Dangerous event will stay online for 48 hours after its conclusion on Sunday 7 May.