Drag superstar and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel has effortlessly dismantled anti-drag rhetoric in the US, pointing to the lack of evidence to support spurious claims made by conservatives.

A popular mini-challenge on the television phenomenon that is Drag Race, is when, in the great tradition of Paris is Burning, the library opens and the assembled cast of queens don their glasses to read (humorously insult) each other to filth.

Trixie Mattel originally appeared on season seven of Drag Race and also snatched that season’s reading challenge win – and it’s clear that her library card has not gone anywhere.

Proof of that can be found in the blistering takedown issued recently by the UNHhhh star concerning the horrific narratives targeting queer people and drag queens currently sweeping the US.

A clip of Trixie speaking to Good Morning America on the red carpet for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March went viral online this week, showing the Queen of the Universe judge slamming conservative fear-mongering about drag with an argument as sharp as her eyeliner.

“So this art form I’ve devoted my life to is being used as a scapegoat for people to get votes. This is what they always do,” Trixie began.

"So this art form I've devoted my life to is being used as a scapegoat for people to get votes. This is what they always do," Trixie began.

“They just take some random cause that they know people will vote for, based on nothing. But there’s no way to combat it because you can’t even combat it with data. This isn’t a group of people who care about data.”

Trixie continued by revealing that, much like Lady Gaga at the Capitol after the January 6 Capitol riots, she’d been on the hunt for evidence.

“I was looking for information like, ‘Stats on drag queens being pedophiles’… zero”, she confirmed. “There are no drag queens being arrested for sexual assault of children. That doesn’t happen.

“Do you know where that happens? The church.”

Turning her attention to the alleged separation of church and state in the US, which means keeping religion out of political decisions, Mattel slammed the blurring of those lines.

“This whole country mollycoddles Christians and I’m f*cking tired of it. Tired of it,” Trixie said.

“Like, do we have a separation of church and state or not? Because if you can be a religious-like figurehead and just make your religion the law, then we don’t. We don’t, and it’s so crazy.”

Makeup mogul Trixie, who heads the company Trixie Cosmetics, finished up with a simple plea: “You don’t find drag queens trying to restrict other people. Ever, ever, ever. I just wanna live. I just wanna get drunk. Is that too much?”

This is not the first time Trixie Mattel has been at the forefront of the political maelstrom that currently surrounds queer people across the globe.

On her YouTube channel, the performer addressed US anti-drag legislation, pointing out the hypocrisy that she “can get a gun, but … can’t wear a wig.”

Mattel also participated in the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, which raised over half a million dollars to help fund various charities that support LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers in need

Elsewhere, the Wisconsin-born entertainer judged the recently-cancelled Queen of the Universe, read George Santos to filth and even had a challenge themed after her in the most recent episode of All Stars 8.