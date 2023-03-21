Drag Race legends including Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel and Monét X Change are standing up to the rising tide of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ laws with an epic telethon celebrating the art of drag.

Amid rising levels of vitriol against drag performers in the United States, including recent bills opposing drag in public spaces and gender-affirming healthcare passed through the Tennessee Senate, Drag Race winners and alumni are making their voices known.

According to EW, an array of Drag Race legends and queer icons are now coming together to launch the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, which includes a one-night-only telethon with proceeds divided among charities that support LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers in need.

The telethon, which comes from drag management firm Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), is set to feature a mix of live and pre-recorded acts, with performances from franchise winners and fan favourites.

Thus far, those taking part in the campaign and telethon include iconic Drag Race winners Alaska, BeBe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Trixie Mattel.

Other beloved performers taking part are Brandon Stansell, Darienne Lake, Desmond Is Amazing, Divina De Campo, Eureka, Frankie Grande, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Katya, Kerri Colby, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Nina West, Peppermint, Salina EsTitties and Sherry Vine.

Every city should have the amount of resources and safe spaces I had growing up in Portland as a young queer + trans person.



Thank you to my local morning news show @AMNW for having me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vunYIH77Wh — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) March 17, 2023

“The only place where men in dresses sexualise children is church,” Trixie said in a statement announcing the telethon.

Bob added: “The most traumatising thing about drag isn’t harming kids, it’s getting sent home first on Drag Race, but I can’t relate.”

Co-founder of PEG Jacob Slane also slammed the oppression of LGBTQ+ performers.

“We are sick of it,” he said in a statement. “These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers. It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ+ people.

“Through the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour.

“We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ people who are under attack.”

BenDeLaCreme recently slammed anti-drag bills and those banning gender affirming healthcare (MSNBC)

The campaign’s website highlights recent “political attacks” upon the LGBTQ+ community, including anti-drag and trans legislation that has already been passed in 12 states aside from Tennessee.

RuPaul and production company World of Wonder have also partnered with the ACLU to create the Drag Defense Fund, a separate campaign that aims to raise money to fight the rising tide of anti-queer sentiments and legislation washing over America.

The Glamazon herself recently spoke out against the bans, telling fans that we need to “get these stunt queens out of office.:”

The Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon will take place 7 May at 4pm PST/ 11pm GMT. Tickets for the live Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon are available here.