Ncuti Gatwa fans are praising the Doctor Who star after he defended a fan subjected to homophobic abuse.

Ever since he first gained queer icon status for his role as sassy gay teen Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education, Gatwa has made a point of standing up for marginalised communities, from bringing camp energy in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and living his best life while watching Beyoncé live with Doctor Who co-star Jonathan Groff, to thrilling fans with his Time Lord outfits.

Gatwa, who starts his occupancy of the Tardis under returning showrunner Russell T Davies at the end of the year, will be leading surely the queerest-ever season of the hit sci-fi series.

Not only will the three-episode 60th anniversary special in November include trans Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney and Uncoupled‘s Neil Patrick Harris, but Gatwa’s first season will also feature drag legend Jinkx Monsoon as a villain, Pete MacHale – the show’s first trans male actor – and musical theatre legend Groff in a “mysterious and exciting key role”.

While Doctor Who fans are already speculating about a potential romance between the 15th Doctor and Groff’s character, one Twitter user has revealed Gatwa’s epic response after she received homophobic abuse.

This is what I get for saying that I want Ncuti's Doctor & Jonathan's character to be romantic, in a jokey way. It's so scary that bigots are still in the #DoctorWho fandom. Now I hope they do make Ncuti's era the gayest Doctor Who era ever just to see idiots like this cry. 🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/wcvG0isKqU — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) May 18, 2023

Taking to social media on Friday (19 May), Twitter user Siobhan tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram message from a troll who bombarded her with abuse after she dared to suggest the Doctor was always queer and Groff’s character could be a new romantic interest.

The troll called her a “f***king lunatic”, and claimed making the Doctor gay would be “r*****ed propaganda” that will “kill the ratings”.

Above the screenshot, Siobhan wrote: “This is what I get for saying that I want Ncuti’s Doctor and Jonathan’s character to be romantic, in a jokey way.

“It’s so scary that bigots are still in the Doctor Who fandom. Now I hope they do make Ncuti’s era the gayest Doctor Who era ever just to see idiots like this cry.”

But the saga didn’t end there. Before long, Gatwa contacted Siobhan over Instagram with a heartfelt message, making it clear that his Time Lord is here to support the LGBTQ+ Doctor Who fandom.

“I’m sorry you received such a horrible message from the awful guy,” he wrote in a screenshot subsequently shared by Siobhan.

“He’s been blocked and deleted from my account. Reported him extensively. I can’t stand stuff like that. Really hope you you’re OK. Lots of love.”

Wow, this message I've just received from Ncuti has made my day!! I thought it was a fake account at first but it's really him!! This is our Doctor!! 😭😍 #DoctorWho @BBCWilliamWho https://t.co/8Cy4iiMvwG pic.twitter.com/7SsoWPIsBW — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) May 19, 2023

Siobhan said that the message “made her day”, adding with excitement: “This is our Doctor.” She then replied to Gatwa, thanking him.

“There will always bad people but we can’t let them beat us. Love and hope and diversity will always be at the core of Doctor Who and I know you, Russell [T Davies] and the rest of the cast will do a fantastic job.”

Gatwa then gave a response that made LGBTQ+ Doctor Who fans cheer, saying: “We’re looking after the show for you. Promise.”

Fans have expressed their love for Gatwa’s commitment to tackling homophobi.

It is a honour to have another wonderful person as the Doctor. Ncuti really is a delight!! 💜 https://t.co/sDoHPPJw5V — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) May 20, 2023

If Ncuti couldn’t get any better.



I love him! He’s going to be by far one of the best Doctor’s we’ve ever had. On the show and off 🙂 https://t.co/SDoVyeHyuo — Hudson Media (@HudsonMedia2023) May 20, 2023

He's perfect for the role man, I dunno how DW showrunners always find the kindest, most suited people to play the Doctor but bless. They did it again 🥺♥️ https://t.co/b7y2LAk3Ya — Ducky Who 🦆 (@mastershearts) May 20, 2023

What a wonderful man.

A message that reinforces the qualities that make him a great role model, an amazing Doctor and even better human.

Hope you are doing ok today!



Don’t let hatred such dampen your sun! 👍🏾🏆🥇 — OscarGroucho (@OscarGrouchos) May 19, 2023

This is so sweet – he seems like such a ray of sunshine and I’m so excited to see his take on the Doctor — Tony Baloney (@babyleafsaladd) May 20, 2023

Now THAT’S a Doctor I can get behind. A man with a finger on the pulse on the fandom and a heart of gold. I dare say he’ll make a fine Doc, one of the best we’ve seen in years. Here’s to Ncuti and his upcoming era! — Doctor Who: The Spiral of Infinity (@DW_SpiralOfInf) May 19, 2023

I love him!! 💙💙 he’s going to be such a powerful & kind ambassador.



Not many celebrities would message fans to make sure they are okay. Ncuti is the perfect fit for this role. Following in the footsteps of Jodie & David of making a great role model for the show! ❤️🔷 https://t.co/pTnJ1PcVzq pic.twitter.com/zEX0HbACL9 — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) May 19, 2023

Doctor Who returns in November for the 60th anniversary special, starring David Tennant as the Doctor, and Catherine Tate as former companion Donna Noble. Gatwa takes over at Christmas, with a full series regenerating at the beginning of next year.