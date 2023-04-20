Ahead of Ncuti Gatwa’s highly-anticipated turn as the fifteenth Time Lord in Doctor Who, a series of first look images have sent Whovians into overdrive.

Mark our words: the fourteenth season of Doctor Who is going to be the gayest yet. This should not be a particularly bold statement for anyone who’s been avidly following every colourful update on the next instalment of the beloved franchise. But if you’re in need of a brief recap, Russell T Davies has returned as showrunner, drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon has taken up the role of the a sinister villain, and up-and-coming star Pete McHale has joined the time-travelling fray as the show’s first ever trans actor.

Elsewhere, trans megastar and Heartstopper alumni Yasmin Finney has been confirmed as the daughter of the Doctor’s former companion and gay icon Donna (Catherine Tate). The pair will appear as guest stars for the sixtieth anniversary special, before Gatwa’s turn as the fifteenth iteration of the fabled Time Lord in season 14.

Like we said; the gayest season yet. And we’ve not even mentioned Gatwa’s wardrobe – but luckily for us, the official Doctor Who Twitter account has given us a glimpse at some of the fabulous sartorial choices that lie ahead.

In a series of first-look images shared to Twitter, the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) arrive in the “swinging 60s” looking, quite frankly, like they invented the era.

While Gatwa has donned a pinstriped, double breasted blue suit, Gibson’s Ruby Sunday is determined not to be shown up, appearing in a sharp black and white mod mini dress – both iconic staples of the 60s.

What and when is going on here? 🎥



A first look at the Doctor and Ruby, as they arrive in the swinging 60s! Filming continues on the new series of #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FGyA0wySSp — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 20, 2023

Reactions under the post have been cool, calm and collected – is what we would write if we were lying. Naturally, many fans have gone into full meltdown mode.

One wrote: “THEY’RE BRILLIANT ALREADY” while another added: “HE IS DRIPPING.”

LOOK AT THEM pic.twitter.com/RtyoDRoWTl — Cooper Hillier 🏏 (@CooperHillier) April 20, 2023

that’s the real doctor disco — Fabrizio Neitzke (@fneitzke) April 20, 2023

That's it. I'm officially more excited for Series 14 that the 60th specials. I didn't think it would be possible but it is. Dying from excitement. pic.twitter.com/sJuBPGSKgz — Jeremy Duncan (@JeremyKDuncan1) April 20, 2023

Doctor Who really is giving us everything pic.twitter.com/vAv5ig5wTT — Bethany (@agirlimpossible) April 20, 2023

Given the BBC’s reference to the swinging Sixties, one Twitter sleuth speculated that the time-hopping heroes could be having an adventure during a pivotal moment in history.

“Have a feeling this episode might be about the Stonewall Riots,” they wrote, referencing the protests against homophobic police raids that occurred at the gay bar Stonewall Inn in New York in the late 60s.

As a bonus, the BBC also shared a fifth photo of Gatwa and Gibson alongside the caption “Serving 60s…”

Die-hard Whovians (fans of Doctor Who) have been quick to point out the similarities between the outfits of David Tennant’s Doctor and his companion, Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), aka “Ten & Rose“.

“They radiate such Ten & Rose energy,” one wrote, while another added: “I never thought I’d see another Doctor pull of a tight blue suit, but HOT DAYM”.

HOT DAYM, indeed.

Serving 60s… 🔥



Ncuti Gatwa and @MillieGibson01 are back on set for #DoctorWho 🎬 pic.twitter.com/8yGHDDGSnd — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 20, 2023

all these new outfits.. just WOWOWOWOWOWO 😍😍😍😍😍 — Owen 🌈 (@WhovianLife) April 20, 2023

Scottish-Rwandan actor Gatwa shot to fame as gay student Eric on Sex Education, not least for his iconic “Wash your hands, you dirty pig” line. And while he’s never publicly discussed his sexuality, his portrayal of the teen solidified his status as somewhat of a gay icon, after fans praised the honesty and impact of his storyline.

These snaps aren’t the first glimpse we’ve had of the fifteenth Doctor. Earlier in the year, behind-the-scenes photos of Gatwa and Gibson from what appeared to be the upcoming Christmas special sent fans spiralling.

To date, Gatwa’s Time Lord has now been seen in three different outfits – so not only is this Doctor Who set to be a queer extravaganza, but the most sartorially advanced, too.

As one fan on Twitter wrote: “Gorgeous, outstanding, best there’s ever been, no notes never.”

BREAKING: Ncuti Gatwa has officially claimed the title of best dressed Doctor months before his first episode even airs. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/AASzacNU1P — My name’s Joel, actually (@PoorlyAgedWho) April 20, 2023

Gatwa will make his first appearance during the 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who in November. The special will also feature the return of David Tennant’s variation of the Doctor, opposite Neil Patrick Harris as a villain.

The premiere episode of Gatwa’s run as Time Lord – and Jinkx Monsoon’s “major role” as a musically-inclined villain – will air on BBC One on 25 December 2023.