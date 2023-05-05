Doctor Who just got even gayer, as Jonathan Groff joins the ever-growing list of LGBTQ+ stars appearing in the next season.

Groff, known for his roles in Glee, Mindhunter, Hamilton and Looking, will join the show in a “mysterious and exciting guest role”, the BBC announced Friday (5 May).

Although his character is being kept under wraps, it’s been confirmed that he will jump aboard the TARDIS opposie Ncuti Gatwa.

Gatwa’s tenure will begin over the 2023 festive period after a trio of episodes led by David Tennant.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role,” Groff said in a statement.

“This is an incredible coup,” showrunner Rusell T Davies added, “and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

We would expect nothing less from Russell T Davies, the creator of Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin creator, who is returning to his role as Doctor Who showrunner with a big gay bang.

Since Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the 15th Doctor in May last year, every new cast announcement has only increased the mega-hype.

Jonathan Groff joins Jinkx Monsoon and Yasmin Finney also cast in Doctor Who. (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf)

A three-episode 60th anniversary special in November 2023 will see the return of David Tennant and former companion Catherine Tate. It will also star Heartstopper actor and trans icon Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose, and Neil Patrick Harris as the “Doctor’s greatest enemy yet”.

Tennant will then hand over the TARDIS keys to Gatwa, his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and globally renowned drag icon Jinkx Monsoon.

Fresh from her stellar Broadway run as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago, Jinkx will play a major villain. She has already shown off her chaotic witchy costume, complete with a magnificent orange wig, piano-decorated lapels and a sweeping black gown.

Davies has also cast Doctor Who‘s first trans man Pete Machale in a still undisclosed role.

Groff rose to fame as Jesse St. James in Ryan Murphy’s hit series Glee, won over musical theatre hearts everywhere as King George III in award-winning musical Hamilton and most recently, set viewers on edge opposite Ben Aldridge in M. Night Shyamalan’s gay psychological horror Knock at the Cabin.

Doctor Who season one to 13 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It will return this November on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and on Disney+ globally.