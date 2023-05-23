The legendary Diana Ross is set to bring her Music Legacy Tour to the UK later this year with two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall – with tickets set to go on sale this Friday (26 May).

The Supremes singer and LGBTQ icon, 79, will celebrate her seven decades in music with two shows at the world-famous venue on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October 2023.

After Ross lit up the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival last summer, fans can expect to see hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, Stop! In the Name of Love” and 1980 LGBTQ+ anthem “I’m Coming Out” when the star takes to the stage in the more intimate surrounds of the Royal Albert Hall.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Diana Ross released her last album, Thank You, in 2021. (Supplied)

The London shows will follow a summer of US tour dates for Ross, whose last album, Thank You, was released in 2021.

Announcing the first dates of the The Music Legacy Tour back in March, Ross encourages fans to “come join the love fest” in a post on Instagram.

How to get Diana Ross UK tickets

Tickets for Diana Ross’s The Music Legacy Tour 2023 UK dates will go on sale this Friday, 26 May at 10am BST and will available through Ticketmaster.

The exact seating plan for Ross’s shows at the Royal Albert Hall is unknown, but the historic venue offers arena, stalls, boxes, circle and standing gallery spaces.

Saturday 14 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

Sunday 15 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

2023 US tour dates