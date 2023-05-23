LGBTQ icon Diana Ross announces UK tour dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall
The legendary Diana Ross is set to bring her Music Legacy Tour to the UK later this year with two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall – with tickets set to go on sale this Friday (26 May).
The Supremes singer and LGBTQ icon, 79, will celebrate her seven decades in music with two shows at the world-famous venue on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October 2023.
After Ross lit up the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival last summer, fans can expect to see hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, Stop! In the Name of Love” and 1980 LGBTQ+ anthem “I’m Coming Out” when the star takes to the stage in the more intimate surrounds of the Royal Albert Hall.
The London shows will follow a summer of US tour dates for Ross, whose last album, Thank You, was released in 2021.
Announcing the first dates of the The Music Legacy Tour back in March, Ross encourages fans to “come join the love fest” in a post on Instagram.
How to get Diana Ross UK tickets
Tickets for Diana Ross’s The Music Legacy Tour 2023 UK dates will go on sale this Friday, 26 May at 10am BST and will available through Ticketmaster.
The exact seating plan for Ross’s shows at the Royal Albert Hall is unknown, but the historic venue offers arena, stalls, boxes, circle and standing gallery spaces.
2023 UK tour dates
- Saturday 14 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets
- Sunday 15 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets
2023 US tour dates
- Friday 9 June – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit
- Saturday 10 June – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
- Sunday 11 June – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- Tuesday 13 June – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
- Friday 16 June – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
- Saturday 17 June – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live
- Monday 19 June – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
- Tuesday 20 June – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
- Saturday 24 June – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
- Tuesday 27 June – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
- Saturday 1 July – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
- Sunday 2 July – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater
